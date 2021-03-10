Video
Wednesday, 10 March, 2021
Sister Lucy honoured in Barishal

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondent

Sister Lucy Helen Francis Holt receiving Adult Allowance Card and NID Card from Barishal Divisional Commissioner Md Saiful Hasan Badal at a function held in the Circuit House conference room in Barishal City on Monday. photo: observer

BARISHAL, Mar 9: A nonagenarian and dual citizen of Bangladesh and UK Sister Lucy Helen Francis Holt was honoured on Monday noon.
At a function held in the Circuit House conference room in the district, a crest along with Adult Allowance Card and Smart NID Card were handed over to her by Barishal Divisional Commissioner Md Saiful Hasan Badal.
He also gave her Tk 9,000 as allowance money of 18 months.
Among others, Deputy Commissioner of Barishal District Jasim Uddin Haidar, Deputy Director of the Department of Social Welfare Services Al Mamun Talukdar, and Provision Officer Sazzad Parvez were present at the function.
DC Jasim Uddin Haider assured her of all necessary supports. Later, four other women were awarded honorary crests for their contribution.
Sister Lucy was born in UK on December 16 in 1930. She came in Bangladesh as a missionary in 1960. She devoted herself in humanitarian services. In 1971, she provided healthcare services to freedom fighters and general people in Fatema Hospital in Jashore.
Later, after joining Oxford mission, she was engaged in teaching alongside social services.
As Sister Lucy loves this country, its society and culture, she applied for citizenship. The government took decision to give her citizenship on February 12 in 2018, and later on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave her citizenship.
Sister Lucy took retirement in 2004. At present she is not feeling well. After her death, she desires to be laid down in this country.


