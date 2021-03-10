Azgar Ali

Freedom Fighter (FF) Azgar Ali died of old age complications at his residence in Sherpur Village under Piarpur Union in Daulatpur Upazila of Kushtia on Sunday. He was 70.

After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried with state honour at a graveyard in Sherpur Village at around 11:30am.

FF Azgar left wife, three sons and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.



Abdul Hamid

Abdul Hamid, a local leader of BNP, died of heart failure at his residence in Chakdaulatpur Village in Daulatpur Upazila at around 6am on Sunday. He was 55.

His namaz-e-janaza was held after Johr prayer.

Later, he was buried at Chakdaulatpur Graveyard.

He left wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.







