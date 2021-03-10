Housewife raped in Gopalganj

GOPALGANJ, Mar 9: A housewife was allegedly raped by her neighbour at Kotalipara Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

Police arrested Nasir Khan, 35, of Ghaghor Village, in this connection.

The victim said she kept the door of the house open at night as her husband returns home late.

Neighbour Dulal entered the house at early hours and raped her, the victim alleged.

Hearing screaming of the victim, neighbours rushed there and caught him.

Kotalipara Police Station OC Sheikh Lutfar Rahman said the housewife filed a case in this connection.

The accused was sent to jail following a court order, said the OC.

The medical test of the victim was completed at Gopalganj 250 Bed General Hosptial on Tuesday.







