Journos urged to help make people aware of safe migration

GAIBANDHA, Mar 9: Speakers at a function here on Tuesday urged the journalists to play a proactive role in facilitating safe migration of Bangladeshi workers abroad.

"Human trafficking being an organised crime is the biggest challenge to safe migration of potential Bangladeshi migrants. They often fall victims of national and international syndicates involved in human trafficking and human smuggling".

They made the observation while addressing dialogue with media personnel to encourage them to make people aware of safe migration, at the hallroom of Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK), a local non-government organization in the morning.

GUK arranged the dialog under the project of Promoting Resilience, Opportunity and Socio-Economic Empowerment of Migrants/climate displaced communities in Bangladesh (PROSPERITY) funded by AWO International.

Md. Nesharul Haque, acting assistant director of District Employment and Manpower office under the Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment, addressed the function as chief guest.

Earlier, a PowerPoint presentation on the subject was made by Project Coordinator Joya Proshad.

The function was also addressed, among others, by Coordinator of GUK Aftab Hossain, Relations Officer of GUK Arfan Mondal, senior journalists KM Rezaul Haque, Gobindalal Das and Abu Jafar Sabu.

The speakers, in their speech, said, safe migration prevents human trafficking and Human smuggling. If any person goes to abroad illegally, he or she is harassed or face various problems by law-enforcers of the respective country, they also said.

As a result, the image of the country is tarnished by the man or woman, they added.

The Government of Bangladesh established UDCs at the Union Parishad, the lowest administrative unit, as part of Bangladesh Governments agenda for a 'Digital Bangladesh' to provide information on safe migration and human trafficking to thousands of potential migrants in rural Bangladesh, they further added.

Acting Assistant Director Nesharul Haque, in his speech, urged the workers who are interested to go abroad from Bangladesh to know the job nature, salary and other facilities of the job properly.

