62nd founding anniversary of Mymensingh Press Club celebrated



Mymensingh Press Club brought out a rally in the town on Tuesday on the occasion of celebrating its 62th founding anniversary. photo: observer

State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed, MP, inaugurated the day-long programmes as chief guest.

On the occasion, a colourful rally was brought out in the city in the morning. The day-log programmes included cake cutting, discussion meeting, reception to senior members of the club, and a cultural show.

Deputy Commissioner of Mymensingh Mohammad Enamul Haque, Mayor of Mymensingh Municipality Ekramul Haque Titu, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ahmar Uzzaman, Chairman of Mymensingh Education Board Dr Gazi Hasan Kamal, Chairman of Mymensingh Zila Parishad Prof Yusuf Khan Pathan, Press Club Joint Secretary Md Saiful Islam and its Vice-Presidents- AZM Imam Uddin Mukta and Dr Mohammad Nurullah, attended the rally, among others.

Press Club Secretary Md Babul Hossain delivered the welcome speech. People belonging to different professional groups joined the celebration.







