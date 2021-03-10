Poultry farms suffer setback in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, Mar 9: Poultry farmers in the district are trying to turn round. They suffered serious setback due to corona impact.

According to sources at the Department of Livestock Services (DoLS), the district is holding the second position in the poultry sector, especially in terms of Sonali hen and egg production.

There are 11,120 small and big Sonali and broiler hen farms in the district.

The number of layer hens is 370. The annual meat production in the district is 1,23,200 metric tons (MT).

The demand of meat for 9.5 lakh of people in Joypurhat is 4,200 MT.

After meeting the meat demand of the district, the surplus meat of 81,200 MT is sent to other districts of the country including Dhaka.

In the district, 38.9 crore of eggs are produced annually; and the egg demand is 9.88 crore. After meeting the district's demand, farmers sell the surplus eggs in different districts.

There are 52 hatcheries of Sonali species in Joypurhat, and the number of feed mills is 11.

These hatcheries produce 8.50 crore of chicks per year. The chick demand in the district is 6.25 crore. The surplus chicks of 2.25 crore are sent to other districts.

Directly or indirectly, around two lakh jobs have been created in the sector.

The poultry sector has been in a greater jeopardy in almost one year of the corona pandemic. Small and medium farms have lost their capitals.

Field sources said, these farms are now seeing a light of hope as the poultry hen price has been a little bit up for the last one month.

A number of Sonali hen farmers said, they have to purchase one-day chick at Tk 12 to 14 per piece; these are reared for 60-65 days; and it costs Tk 160-170 to produce per kg meat.

At present per kg Sonali he is selling at Tk 230-240 in the wholesale market.

Retail traders are selling these Sonali hens to consumers at Tk 280 per kg, and broiler hens are retailing at Tk 160 per kg.

About the increased prices, farmers and traders said, prices have gone up with decline in the supply of meat in the market.

Besides, the meat demand has made a rise-up as many functions including marriage and picnic are taking place after corona.

A award-winning poultry entrepreneur Atikur Rahman and managing director of Taheramajid Agro Industries in Khetlal Upazila said, he suffered a loss of Tk 96 lakh in the first three months of corona. Through pick-up he would supply one lakh Sonali meat hens, 10,000 Sonali egg hens, and 50,000 broiler hens to Dhaka, Chapainawabganj, Dinajpur and other districts. His total capital was about three crore taka including bank loan of Tk 50 lakh.

"Now I am zero after losing the capital," he said.

He mentioned, he has got a government incentive of Tk 22,500.

Though he has re-started producing hen narrowly, his shades of 60,000 hen production capacity in Karimpur are remaining closed due to capital shortage.

Farm proprietor Kawsar in Badauchcha Village, Abu Sayed in Kadirpur Village, and Saidul Islam in Koytahar Village of Kalai Upazila said, they are now empty-handed after losing their capitals.

Proprietor Farid Hossain of Uttaran Farming Complex & Kishan Hatchery at Amtali area of district Sadar said, amid corona the jeopardy started occurring in the poultry sector from March 27; hatcheries did not find farm owners to buy one-day chick even at Tk 1-2 per piece.

"The losses cannot be expressed in word. We don't know how long time it will take to cure the wound. Now the price is good. But the farms are free of hens." he said.

A small farm owner of Mahabbatpur Village in Khetlal Upazila Zulkar Line Simu said, there were 1,500 hens of Sonali species in his farm at the time of corona.

He has suffered a loss of about Tk 2 lakh; at present, his farm is closed.

Proprietor Saiful Alam of Shefali Poultry Farm in Jamalganj Bazar of Akkelpur Upazila said, the sector has collapsed because of corona; a huge amount of loss has occurred; and most of the proprietors of such farms have been indebted to loaning banks.

He demanded waiving of the interest money of the bank loan.

Joypurhat District Livestock Officer (DLO) Dr. Mahfuzar Rahman said, because of corona, proprietors of poultry farm, hatchery and feed mills have fallen in a very lose-making situation.

At present, the sector has started to turn round with the corona-impact easing by a bit, he added.

The DOLS has brought a total of 5,100 poultry farmers under incentive programme, he mentioned.





