Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 March, 2021, 5:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US offers refuge to Venezuelans

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

WASHINGTON, Mar 9: The United States will allow potentially tens of thousands of Venezuelans to seek refuge, in a significant policy shift from the former Trump era, officials said Monday.
Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, is being offered to people who fled political repression and economic chaos in the once wealthy South American country.
A senior official in President Joe Biden's administration, who asked not to be named, told reporters that "over 300,000 individuals are estimated to be eligible."
The Venezuelans being considered are all already in the United States but will now be able to escape possible deportation, with stays granted through September 2022.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US offers refuge to Venezuelans
US daily virus toll below 1,000
SC dumps Trump’s appeals
Syria’s Assad set for election win 10 years after start of war
China launches virus passport
Pro-democracy protesters gather outside the Criminal Court in Bangkok
Trump back in NY for first time since leaving office
Kamala to make UN debut


Latest News
US blocks delivery of Turkish gunships to Pakistan
82 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Man killed in Gopalganj as bus rams motorcycle
NSTU students get loan for buying smartphone
Serving UK police officer arrested over missing woman
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Thursday
Myanmar forces surround striking rail workers
Ronaldo's nightmare, goal-machine Haaland and a crazy night of UCL
Police file case over Noakhali clash
COVID-19: Deaths fall, infections rise
Most Read News
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
COVID-19 cases on rise
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
Moudud Ahmad's condition deteriorates
2 'drug traders' killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Govt to own 30pc stake of LPG business at Matarbari
Death toll from Equatorial Guinea blasts rises to 98
Coronavirus cases can spike in summer; PM issues 3 directives
UN chief: ‘Barricaded’ Myanmar protesters must be safely released
HC upholds 10-year jail of Haji Salim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft