US offers refuge to Venezuelans

WASHINGTON, Mar 9: The United States will allow potentially tens of thousands of Venezuelans to seek refuge, in a significant policy shift from the former Trump era, officials said Monday.

Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, is being offered to people who fled political repression and economic chaos in the once wealthy South American country.

A senior official in President Joe Biden's administration, who asked not to be named, told reporters that "over 300,000 individuals are estimated to be eligible."

The Venezuelans being considered are all already in the United States but will now be able to escape possible deportation, with stays granted through September 2022. -AFP