Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 March, 2021, 5:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US daily virus toll below 1,000

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

WASHINGTON, Mar 9: For the first time in nearly three and a half months, the United States recorded fewer than 1,000 deaths in a day from Covid-19 on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In 24 hours, 749 people died from the coronavirus, far below the peak of 4,473 deaths recorded on January 12.
The daily US death toll has not been below the thousand mark since November 29, when 822 people died in a 24-hour period.
That indicates that the slowdown in the epidemic is continuing in the United States, where infection rates and deaths have fallen to similar levels as before Halloween, Thanksgiving and other end-of-year holidays that were marked by travel and larger gatherings that boosted the spread of the virus.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US offers refuge to Venezuelans
US daily virus toll below 1,000
SC dumps Trump’s appeals
Syria’s Assad set for election win 10 years after start of war
China launches virus passport
Pro-democracy protesters gather outside the Criminal Court in Bangkok
Trump back in NY for first time since leaving office
Kamala to make UN debut


Latest News
US blocks delivery of Turkish gunships to Pakistan
82 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Man killed in Gopalganj as bus rams motorcycle
NSTU students get loan for buying smartphone
Serving UK police officer arrested over missing woman
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Thursday
Myanmar forces surround striking rail workers
Ronaldo's nightmare, goal-machine Haaland and a crazy night of UCL
Police file case over Noakhali clash
COVID-19: Deaths fall, infections rise
Most Read News
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
COVID-19 cases on rise
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
Moudud Ahmad's condition deteriorates
2 'drug traders' killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Govt to own 30pc stake of LPG business at Matarbari
Death toll from Equatorial Guinea blasts rises to 98
Coronavirus cases can spike in summer; PM issues 3 directives
UN chief: ‘Barricaded’ Myanmar protesters must be safely released
HC upholds 10-year jail of Haji Salim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft