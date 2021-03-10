Syria’s Assad set for election win 10 years after start of war

BEIRUT, Mar 9: A decade of war may have ravaged his country, but Syria's President Bashar al-Assad has clung to power and looks determined to cement his position in presidential elections this year.

When the Arab revolts started toppling autocrats like dominoes in early 2011, Assad's days looked numbered.

But 10 years on, he has defied the odds, surviving international isolation and the temporary loss of two thirds of Syria's territory to claw his way back into relevance.

When protests first broke out in Syria in March 2011, there were doubts whether his ruling Alawite minority would be able to withstand the tide of Arab Spring uprisings dramatically reshaping the region.

The leadership mettle of the London-trained ophthalmologist, a reluctant heir when his iron-fisted father Hafez died in 2000, was also in question.

But his patience and cool -- coupled with his grip on the security apparatus, the West's disengagement, and the support of Russia and Iran among other factors -- saved him from defeat, analysts say.

"Years after the whole world demanded he leave and thought he would be toppled, today it wants to reconcile with him," veteran Lebanese politician Karim Pakradouni said. -AFP







