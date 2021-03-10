Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 March, 2021, 5:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Trump back in NY for first time since leaving office

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

NEW YORK, Mar 9: Former US president Donald Trump returned to his native New York on Monday for the first time since leaving the White House more than six weeks ago.
Trump -- who now resides at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, but maintains his luxury residence atop Trump Tower on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue -- was only seen briefly upon his arrival late Sunday.
A photo in the New York Post showed him waving through the back window of his black SUV -- at the lone supporter who was on the street to greet him.
At midday Monday, about 20 Trump supporters rallied peacefully at the base of the glitzy skyscraper -- surrounded by dozens of police    officers.
Some carried signs saying "We Love Trump," while others had a giant Trump 2024 flag.
"For the last two weeks, Donald Trump has been teasing us about running" once again for the presidency in 2024, said one of the rally organizers, Dion Cini.
"So now we're challenging his tease. We want him to run in 2024. So, no more teasing -- let's get serious. We want Trump to run for '24, we want a two-term Trump."
Cini -- clad in a "Make America Great Again" baseball cap -- kept his eyes riveted on the upper floors of Trump Tower, in the hopes of catching even a fleeting glimpse of Trump or his sons Don Jr and Eric.
No one in the group knew if the 74-year-old Trump planned to come down and greet them, as he has done in the past in similar                 situations.
The real estate mogul's reasons for returning to the Big Apple -- a Democratic bastion easily won by Joe Biden in the November election -- are for now unknown to the public. His office did not issue a statement or a schedule.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US offers refuge to Venezuelans
US daily virus toll below 1,000
SC dumps Trump’s appeals
Syria’s Assad set for election win 10 years after start of war
China launches virus passport
Pro-democracy protesters gather outside the Criminal Court in Bangkok
Trump back in NY for first time since leaving office
Kamala to make UN debut


Latest News
US blocks delivery of Turkish gunships to Pakistan
82 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Man killed in Gopalganj as bus rams motorcycle
NSTU students get loan for buying smartphone
Serving UK police officer arrested over missing woman
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Thursday
Myanmar forces surround striking rail workers
Ronaldo's nightmare, goal-machine Haaland and a crazy night of UCL
Police file case over Noakhali clash
COVID-19: Deaths fall, infections rise
Most Read News
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
COVID-19 cases on rise
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
Moudud Ahmad's condition deteriorates
2 'drug traders' killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Govt to own 30pc stake of LPG business at Matarbari
Death toll from Equatorial Guinea blasts rises to 98
Coronavirus cases can spike in summer; PM issues 3 directives
UN chief: ‘Barricaded’ Myanmar protesters must be safely released
HC upholds 10-year jail of Haji Salim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft