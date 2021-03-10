Urgent Palace talks over Harry, Meghan claims

LONDON, Mar 9: Crisis meetings involving senior royals have taken place following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey. The couple spoke to Oprah about racism, mental health, the media and other members of the Royal Family.

An average of 11.1m people in the UK watched the interview on Monday night. The duchess - who is the first mixed-race member of the modern Royal Family - said a low point came when Harry was asked by an unnamed royal family member "how dark" their son Archie's skin might be. Prince Harry later clarified to Oprah that the comments were not made by either the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden's spokeswoman said he would praise anyone for having the courage to speak out about mental health. White House press secretary Jen Psaki described Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, as "private citizens" who were "sharing their own story in their own struggles".

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton also backed Meghan, saying: "This young woman was not about to keep her head down, you know, this is 2021." The two-hour interview was screened on ITV on Monday night attracting 12.4m viewers at its peak - it was viewed by an average of 17.1m in the US the previous day.

Elizabeth, who is 94 and has been on the throne for 69 years, wanted to take some time before the palace issued a response, a royal source said.

For the monarchy, which traces its history through 1,000 years of British and English history to William the Conqueror, Meghan's bombshell has been compared to the crises over the death of Diana and the 1936 abdication of Edward VIII.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson avoided questions about the crisis, though he serves, in theory, as a servant of the crown and Elizabeth II is head of the British state as well as 15 other realms including Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Meghan's estranged father Thomas Markle, who she has not spoken to since her wedding, said on Tuesday he did not think the British royal family was racist, and hoped that an alleged remark from a family member about the darkness of the skin of Meghan's son was just a "dumb question".

The 76-year-old Emmy-winning former lighting director was interviewed from his home in Mexico by one of Meghan's most vehement critics, the former tabloid newspaper editor Piers Morgan. "They (Harry and Meghan) went way over the top with these stories with Oprah and should have waited, considering the Queen's age and Philip's age," he said of the CBS show broadcast on Sunday.

He played down Meghan and Harry's comments that an unnamed royal family member had asked how dark her baby's skin would be. "This whole thing about colour and how dark the baby is, is bullshit," said Markle, who is white while Meghan's mother is black. "I'm guessing and hoping that it's just a dumb question from somebody. I don't think the British royal family are racist."

Johnson said he had the highest admiration for the queen but that he did not want to comment on the interview. New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her nation was unlikely to stop having the queen as head of state soon.

Opponents of the monarchy said the allegations made by Meghan and Harry showed how rotten the institution was.

"Now people are getting a much clearer picture of what the monarchy is really like. And it doesn't look good," said Graham Smith, head of Republic, a campaign group which seeks to abolish the monarchy.

"With the queen likely to be replaced by King Charles during this decade the position of the monarchy has rarely looked weaker," Smith said.

Some royal supporters cast Meghan, a 39-year-old former U.S. actor, as a publicity seeker with an eye on Hollywood stardom. -REUTERS







