Wednesday, 10 March, 2021
Fortis FC record victory in BCL

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Fortis Football Club recorded a 2-1 goal victory over Wari Club in a match of the Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) Football held on Tuesday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.
In the day's match, Hasanuzzaman put Fortis FC ahead in the 21st minute while Krishna restored the parity for Wari in the 26th minute of the match.
After the resumption, Shakib sealed the victory scoring the second goal for Fortis in the 77th minute of the match.
In the day's second match held at the same venue, Victoria Sporting Club split point with Agrani bank Limited Sporting Club when their match ended in a 1-1 goal draw.
In the proceeding, Jabed put Agrani Bank ahead early in the 6th minute while after the lemon break Santo leveled the margin scoring for Victoria SC in the 58th minute of the match.
A total twelve renowned clubs are taking part in the league.
The clubs are NoFeL Sporting Club, Farashganj Sporting Club, Victoria Sporting Club, Agrani Bank Limited Sports Club, Fakirerpool Youngmen's Club, Dhaka City Football Club, Wari Club, Dhaka Swadhinota Krira Sangha, Karwan Bazar Pragati Sangha, Dhaka Wanderers Club, Fortis FC Limited and Uttara Football Club.     -BSS


