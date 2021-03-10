Video
Wednesday, 10 March, 2021
Sports

Pairs of father-in-law and son-in-law as cricketers

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
BIPIN DANI

If one of the daughters of former Pakistani captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi is married to Shaheen Shah Afridi, it will be an another pair of father-in-law and son-in-law having played for the country.
The 21-year-old right arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is likely to tie knot with Shahid Afridi's daughter.
The likelihood of marriage has been confirmed by both-father in law and the son in law- on social media.
"Shaheen's family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field", the Shahid Afridi has tweeted on social media.
"Alhumdulillah. Thanks Lala for your prayers. May Allah SWT make things easier for everyone. You are the pride of entire nation", Shaheen has responded to the tweet.
Interestingly, both Shaheen and Shahid Afridi were recently seen in action in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which has now been postponed after several positive cases of corona virus.
There have been a few instances of father- in -law and the son -in- law both being cricketers. "Mark Butcher was married to the daughter of Mickey Stewart. Abdul Qadir/Umar Akmal and Ned Gregory/Harry Donnan are other pairs", Harbinger Ora, a cricket statistician tells us from Abu Dhabi.
"Some more father-in-law / son-in-law pairs - Harold Gilligan/Peter May, Bob Simpson/Andrew Hilditch, Mohammad Ilyas/Imran Farhat", says another Kolkatta-based cricket enthusiast Sujoy Ghosh.  


