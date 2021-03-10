Saif's ton leads Emerging Team to victory against Ireland Wolves



Bangladesh Emerging Team Captain Saif Hasan

By virtue of the victory, Bangladesh took a 2-0 lead with the first match being called off. The victory also meant Ireland, who lost the lone four-day game, has no option to win the one-day series from here.

The game was delayed by two hours and started at 11 AM instead of 9 AM in line with the Covid-19 medical protocol for the series as a local support staff attached to the Ireland Wolves had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

As per the protocol, re-test was conducted on the suspected person and close contacts on the same day. Test results for all these individuals have returned negative this morning.

Being sent to bat first, Ireland Wolves put up a respectable 260-7 but it was not enough to make sure their victory against a rampant local side, who, rode on captain Saif Hasan's century, overhauled the target with 264-4 in 45.3 overs.

Saif indeed kept the side rolling even though the top order trio Tanzid Hasan Tamim (17), Mahmudul Hasan Joy (16) and Yasir Ali Chowdhury (13) couldn't prolong their innings.

All of them got dismissed before crossing the 20-run mark but Saif found an apt support from Towhid Hridoy, with whom he put on a 68-run for the fourth wicket to take the side on the verge of the victory.

Saif struck 11 fours and five sixes in his 125 ball-120 after which he was dismissed against the play of the game.

Hridoy and Shamim Hossain then formed another vital partnership, sharing 69 runs off just 40 balls in an undefeated fifth wicket stand to sail the side home. Shamim blasted 44 off 25 with seven fours and one six while Hridoy hammered 43 off 44 with three fours and one six.

Earlier, Ireland Wolves wobbled at the start of the innings but firstly opener James McCollum resisted with 40 and then wicket-keeper batsman Lorcan Tucker unleashed a quick fire knock to help the side get past 250.

Tucker clobbered nine fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 82 off 52. Curtis Campher was the other notable scorer for visitors with 43 while captain Harry Tector made 36.

Fast bowler Mukidul Islam Mugdho was the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh Emerging Team with 3-53 while Sumon Khan and Towhid Hridoy took one wicket apiece. -BSS



