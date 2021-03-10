Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 March, 2021, 5:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh FF announces national squad

Five new faces to be seen in the squad

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Sports Reporter   

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), on Tuesday, had announced a 24-member squad of national football team for the upcoming assignments. There were also seven standby booters in case necessity demands.
Bangladesh national football team has a FIFA World Cup qualifier match to host and in where Afghanistan is to face the host on 25 March. But the match does not take place than the boys have a plan to go Nepal and play a three-nation invitational tournament.
This time, the national squad got five new faces and they were Habibur Rahman Shohag and Rimon Hossain of Bashundhara Kings and M Emon, Mehedi Hasan and Mehedi Hasan Royal from Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra.
But a few were omitted from the previous squad as well. They were Nabib Newaz Jiban, Tapu Barman, M Ibrahim, Tauhidul Alam Sabuj, Rabiul Hassan, Atiqur Rahman Fahad, Yeasin Khan, MS Babul, and Pappu Hossain.
Squad
Anisur Rahman Ziko, Bishwanath Ghosh, Rimon Hossain, Masuk Miah Zoni, Biplo Ahamed, Mahbubur Rahman Shufil, Matin Miah, Sahidul Alam Sohel, Tutul Hosain Badsha, Sohel Rana, Saad Uddin, Rahmat Mia, Riyadul Hasan, Yeasin Arafat, Jamal Bhuiyan, M Emon, Mehedi Hasan, Md Mehadi Hasan Royal, Ashraful Islam Rana, M Abdullah, M Manik Hossain Molla, Rakib Hossain, M Habibur Rahman Shohag And M Suman Reza.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea cruise, West Ham win as top four race hots up
Barca can regain dignity against PSG
Fortis FC record victory in BCL
Pairs of father-in-law and son-in-law as cricketers
Saif's ton leads Emerging Team to victory against Ireland Wolves
World Test final moved to Southampton: Ganguly
CCDM mulling a T20 format DPL
Bangladesh FF announces national squad


Latest News
US blocks delivery of Turkish gunships to Pakistan
82 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Man killed in Gopalganj as bus rams motorcycle
NSTU students get loan for buying smartphone
Serving UK police officer arrested over missing woman
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Thursday
Myanmar forces surround striking rail workers
Ronaldo's nightmare, goal-machine Haaland and a crazy night of UCL
Police file case over Noakhali clash
COVID-19: Deaths fall, infections rise
Most Read News
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
COVID-19 cases on rise
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
Moudud Ahmad's condition deteriorates
2 'drug traders' killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Govt to own 30pc stake of LPG business at Matarbari
Death toll from Equatorial Guinea blasts rises to 98
Coronavirus cases can spike in summer; PM issues 3 directives
UN chief: ‘Barricaded’ Myanmar protesters must be safely released
HC upholds 10-year jail of Haji Salim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft