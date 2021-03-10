Bangladesh FF announces national squad

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), on Tuesday, had announced a 24-member squad of national football team for the upcoming assignments. There were also seven standby booters in case necessity demands.

Bangladesh national football team has a FIFA World Cup qualifier match to host and in where Afghanistan is to face the host on 25 March. But the match does not take place than the boys have a plan to go Nepal and play a three-nation invitational tournament.

This time, the national squad got five new faces and they were Habibur Rahman Shohag and Rimon Hossain of Bashundhara Kings and M Emon, Mehedi Hasan and Mehedi Hasan Royal from Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra.

But a few were omitted from the previous squad as well. They were Nabib Newaz Jiban, Tapu Barman, M Ibrahim, Tauhidul Alam Sabuj, Rabiul Hassan, Atiqur Rahman Fahad, Yeasin Khan, MS Babul, and Pappu Hossain.

Squad

Anisur Rahman Ziko, Bishwanath Ghosh, Rimon Hossain, Masuk Miah Zoni, Biplo Ahamed, Mahbubur Rahman Shufil, Matin Miah, Sahidul Alam Sohel, Tutul Hosain Badsha, Sohel Rana, Saad Uddin, Rahmat Mia, Riyadul Hasan, Yeasin Arafat, Jamal Bhuiyan, M Emon, Mehedi Hasan, Md Mehadi Hasan Royal, Ashraful Islam Rana, M Abdullah, M Manik Hossain Molla, Rakib Hossain, M Habibur Rahman Shohag And M Suman Reza.



