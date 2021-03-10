

Vettori joins Tigers' camp today

"Vettori will join the team at Queenstown," Younus informed.

"Bangladesh will travel to Queenstown today as per schedule and Vettori was supposed to accompany us. But due to strict corona protocol he is going to join with us one day later," he explained.

Bangladesh appointed former New Zealand captain as spinning coach for 100 days keeping ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in mind but the World Cup deferred one-year amidst corona pandemic.

Vettori however, worked with Tigers for about half of his contract at different schedules, who worked last in March last year during Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh. The southpaw master skipped the series against West Indies due to Covid-19 concerns. He will be working with Tigers for three weeks during their recurrent tour.







