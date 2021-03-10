Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 March, 2021, 5:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2021

Tigers to travel to Queensland today for intensive camp

All Bangladesh players reported negative for 4th C-19 test

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Sports Reporter

Mushfiqur Rahim practicing at net in New Zealand on Tuesday. photo:: screenshot

Mushfiqur Rahim practicing at net in New Zealand on Tuesday. photo:: screenshot

Touring Bangladesh cricket team is free to move in New Zealand after performing 14-day quarantine. All Tigers tested negative for corona virus for the 4th time during their ongoing tour and will start five-day's intensive camp from tomorrow at Queenstown before starting international actions. Tamim and Co. will off to Dunedin on March 16 ahead of the first match of the tour.
"The 4th Corona test has done," BCB Media Committee Chairman Jalal Younus told journalists on Tuesday. "All of players are fit here".
"We shall be starting for Queenstown tomorrow evening," he confirmed.
Bangladesh reached in New Zealand on February 24 to play three ODIs and as many T20i matches. They were fully room-locked during initial three days and were allowed to get in the open air for 30 minutes in next three days. After the 3rd Covid-19, Tigers' started gym works but they were allowed to go out for practice for two hours in a day but not as a whole team. Five cricketers are allowed at once to exercise.
Tigers will take on Blackcaps on March 20 at University of Otago in Dunedin, March 23 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and March 26 at Basin Reserve in Wellington for 50-over clashes while the 20-Twenty matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1 correspondingly.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea cruise, West Ham win as top four race hots up
Barca can regain dignity against PSG
Fortis FC record victory in BCL
Pairs of father-in-law and son-in-law as cricketers
Saif's ton leads Emerging Team to victory against Ireland Wolves
World Test final moved to Southampton: Ganguly
CCDM mulling a T20 format DPL
Bangladesh FF announces national squad


Latest News
US blocks delivery of Turkish gunships to Pakistan
82 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Man killed in Gopalganj as bus rams motorcycle
Serving UK police officer arrested over missing woman
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Thursday
Myanmar forces surround striking rail workers
Ronaldo's nightmare, goal-machine Haaland and a crazy night of UCL
Police file case over Noakhali clash
COVID-19: Deaths fall, infections rise
Cartoonist Kishore files case petition over torture
Most Read News
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
COVID-19 cases on rise
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
Moudud Ahmad's condition deteriorates
2 'drug traders' killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Govt to own 30pc stake of LPG business at Matarbari
Death toll from Equatorial Guinea blasts rises to 98
Coronavirus cases can spike in summer; PM issues 3 directives
UN chief: ‘Barricaded’ Myanmar protesters must be safely released
HC upholds 10-year jail of Haji Salim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft