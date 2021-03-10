Tigers to travel to Queensland today for intensive camp



Mushfiqur Rahim practicing at net in New Zealand on Tuesday. photo:: screenshot

"The 4th Corona test has done," BCB Media Committee Chairman Jalal Younus told journalists on Tuesday. "All of players are fit here".

"We shall be starting for Queenstown tomorrow evening," he confirmed.

Bangladesh reached in New Zealand on February 24 to play three ODIs and as many T20i matches. They were fully room-locked during initial three days and were allowed to get in the open air for 30 minutes in next three days. After the 3rd Covid-19, Tigers' started gym works but they were allowed to go out for practice for two hours in a day but not as a whole team. Five cricketers are allowed at once to exercise.

Tigers will take on Blackcaps on March 20 at University of Otago in Dunedin, March 23 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and March 26 at Basin Reserve in Wellington for 50-over clashes while the 20-Twenty matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1 correspondingly.







