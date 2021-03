Countryside News

Countryside News

Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhtar laying foundation of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Day-Care Center on the campus on Monday. photo: observerShafique Uddin, Managing Director of West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited (WZPDCL) along with other officials, placed a wreath at the mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Bangladesh Betar Khulna premises, marking the historic March 7 on Sunday. photo: observer