BSAUC celebrates Int’l Mother Language Day in Christchurch
Bangladeshi Student's Association, University of Canterbury (BSAUC), Christchurch, celebrated International Mother Language Day 2021 to build a multicultural and inclusive society where people of all languages and cultures respect their mother language.
BSAUC organised a multicultural programme in a befitting manner at Jack Mann Auditorium, Dovedale campus, on February 27. Mohammad Mishfakul Kabir (Avra) designed and conducted this special multicultural program which received significant appreciation from the audience, says a press release.