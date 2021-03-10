BSAUC celebrates Int’l Mother Language Day in Christchurch

Bangladeshi Student's Association, University of Canterbury (BSAUC), Christchurch, celebrated International Mother Language Day 2021 to build a multicultural and inclusive society where people of all languages and cultures respect their mother language.

BSAUC organised a multicultural programme in a befitting manner at Jack Mann Auditorium, Dovedale campus, on February 27. Mohammad Mishfakul Kabir (Avra) designed and conducted this special multicultural program which received significant appreciation from the audience, says a press release.





