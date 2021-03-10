Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 March, 2021, 5:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Supreme Court Bar Association polls begins today

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Supreme Court Bar Association's two-day long polls for the year 2021-2022 will begin today.
The elections will be held in fourteen posts-seven for secretarial posts and the rest are executive posts.
Of the total 51 candidates- -27 are contesting against seven secretarial posts-five contesting for president posts, six against two vice-president posts, each four against secretary and treasurer posts and eight candidates are fighting against two assistant secretary posts.
Besides, 24 candidates are fighting for seven executive member posts.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Countryside News
BSAUC celebrates Int’l Mother Language Day in Christchurch
Supreme Court Bar Association polls begins today
In one year, Thakurgaon sees nearly 500 fires
Covid-19 positive cases reach 35,788 in Chattogram
5 Joyeetas to be honoured on Int’l Women’s Day
DUAA observes historic Mar 7
DU entry test: Application begins today, ends Mar 31


Latest News
US blocks delivery of Turkish gunships to Pakistan
82 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Man killed in Gopalganj as bus rams motorcycle
Serving UK police officer arrested over missing woman
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Thursday
Myanmar forces surround striking rail workers
Ronaldo's nightmare, goal-machine Haaland and a crazy night of UCL
Police file case over Noakhali clash
COVID-19: Deaths fall, infections rise
Cartoonist Kishore files case petition over torture
Most Read News
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
COVID-19 cases on rise
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
Moudud Ahmad's condition deteriorates
2 'drug traders' killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Govt to own 30pc stake of LPG business at Matarbari
Death toll from Equatorial Guinea blasts rises to 98
Coronavirus cases can spike in summer; PM issues 3 directives
UN chief: ‘Barricaded’ Myanmar protesters must be safely released
HC upholds 10-year jail of Haji Salim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft