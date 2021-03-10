Supreme Court Bar Association polls begins today

Supreme Court Bar Association's two-day long polls for the year 2021-2022 will begin today.

The elections will be held in fourteen posts-seven for secretarial posts and the rest are executive posts.

Of the total 51 candidates- -27 are contesting against seven secretarial posts-five contesting for president posts, six against two vice-president posts, each four against secretary and treasurer posts and eight candidates are fighting against two assistant secretary posts.

Besides, 24 candidates are fighting for seven executive member posts.








