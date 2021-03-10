Covid-19 positive cases reach 35,788 in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 9: The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases reached 35,788 marks as 122 more new patients were diagnosed with the viral disease after testing 1,829 samples at seven Covid-19 laboratories in the district in last 24 hours.

Civil surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that among the total 35,788 coronavirus infected persons, 28,172 are the residents of the port city and the rest 7816 are residents of different upazilas of the district.

The infection rate is 6.67 percent, he said.

Among the newly detected patients, 109 are from Chattogram city and 13 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said. Besides, the total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 31,047 in the district with the healing of 33 more people in the last 24 hours.

A total of 32,667 coronavirus patients have so far recovered from Covid-19 and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 91.29 percent in the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.

The death toll from the virus rose to 378 with no fatalities reported afresh in the last 24 hours, he said.

Among the reported afresh fatalities 277 were the residents of the port city and the rest 101 were the residents of different upazilas of the district. -BSS















