Two drug dealers killed in ‘gunfight’

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

Cox's Bazar, Mar 9: Two drug dealers were killed in a reported gunfight with the members of Border Guard Bangladesh in Teknaf upazila here in the early hours of Tuesday.  
The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Two BGB men were also injured in the incident that took place in Nanir Bari area under Hnila union.
Lt Col Mohammad Faisal Hasan Khan, Commanding Officer of BGB Battalion-2 in Teknaf, said on information that a big consignment of Yaba tablets was entering the country from Myanmar through the area, a team of the BGB conducted a drive there.
Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the gang started firing which forced the BGB members to fire back in self defence.
Later, the bullet-injured men were found on the scene.  They were taken to Upazila Health Complex. From there, they were shifted to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital where they died while undergoing treatment. The BGB recovered 3.60 lakh pieces of Yaba tablets, a pistol and sharp weapons from the scene.
The BGB members saw five people on a boat entering the Bangladesh border and challenged them. The five people on the boat opened fire at the BGB members.



