Jamaat loses control over Int’l Islamic Univ

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 8: Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has lost its managing authority over International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC), one of the top-graded government-approved private universities in Bangladesh.

The Education Ministry has reorganized the Islamic University Chattogram Trust (IUCT) with the leaders of the ruling Awami League headed by AL lawmaker Abu Reza Muhammad Nejamuddin Nadavi.

The newly formed Board of Trustee (BOT) held a meeting on Sunday on its Kumira Campus. The meeting was presided over by Abu Reza Muhammad Nejamuddin Nadavi MP, President of the board.

Trustee members former CU VC Anwarul Azim Arif, Abu Sufian, former president of Chattogram Press Club and former director of Rupali Bank Limited, Baitus Sharaf Pir, Abdul Hai Nadavi, Khadizatul Anwar Sunny MP, Former VC of Feni University M Helaluddin Nijami, CU Professor Dr M Saleh Jahur, Rizia Sultana Chowdhury, Mia Muhammad Ismail, M Abdur Rahim, M Khaled Mahmud, Professor Fasiul Alam, M Badiul Alam and Dr. Sirajul Karim attended the meeting.

The Education Ministry in a notice on March 1 reorganized the Board Of Trustee of the IIUC.

Earlier, Jamaat Leader Shamsul Islam was the president of BOT of IIUC accompanied by other Jamaat leaders.

The Education Ministry reorganized it as per the Trust Act. Meanwhile, the IIUC authority has announced holiday of the organization from March 5 to March 11.

Abu Reza Nadavi alleged that the University authority did not cooperate with the newly organized BOT.

Islamic University Chattogram got the government's approval on February 11, 1995 and the University was founded accordingly the same year. Thus a long cherished dream of the people of Chattogram came into reality.

In the year 2000 Islamic University Chattogram (IUC) was upgraded into International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC) and thus it got a scope to extend its services to the Ummah at large.

The credit for the idea of establishing this University goes to Islamic University Chittagong Trust (IUCT), which is the founder organization of the University.

This Trust is a non-political and non-profit oriented voluntary organization, registered with the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh under the Societies Act XXI of 1860.

