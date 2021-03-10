Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 March, 2021, 5:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Varsity Student Murder

Accused Adnan remanded

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Court Correspondent

Amir Hamza Adnan, who allegedly killed a Malaysian university student by shoving him off the rooftop of a seven-storey building in the capital's Dhanmondi area, was placed on a two-day remand.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Nur passed the order on Tuesday after Kalabaghan Police Sub Inspector Thakur Das Malo, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, placed Adnan before the court with a five-day remand prayer. Former Dhaka Bar President Advocate Saidur Rahman Manik defended him in the court and prayed to the court to cancel the remand plea.
According to the case documents, Tajrin Mostafa Moumita, 19, used to live with her family at Kalabagan. She studied at the Malaysian Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two drug dealers killed in ‘gunfight’
Senior officers of the Indian Navy ships which are visiting Bangladesh
Jamaat loses control over Int’l Islamic Univ
Accused Adnan remanded
Cabinet okays Kurigram Agri Univ
More returnees get job after lifting of lockdown: IOM
BNP patronizes evil forces against women dev: Quader
Guinness reps satisfied with view of ‘Bangabandhu Crop Mosaic’ in Bogura


Latest News
US blocks delivery of Turkish gunships to Pakistan
82 held in Rajshahi on various charges
Man killed in Gopalganj as bus rams motorcycle
Serving UK police officer arrested over missing woman
Holy Shab-e-Meraj on Thursday
Myanmar forces surround striking rail workers
Ronaldo's nightmare, goal-machine Haaland and a crazy night of UCL
Police file case over Noakhali clash
COVID-19: Deaths fall, infections rise
Cartoonist Kishore files case petition over torture
Most Read News
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
COVID-19 cases on rise
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
Moudud Ahmad's condition deteriorates
2 'drug traders' killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Govt to own 30pc stake of LPG business at Matarbari
Death toll from Equatorial Guinea blasts rises to 98
Coronavirus cases can spike in summer; PM issues 3 directives
UN chief: ‘Barricaded’ Myanmar protesters must be safely released
HC upholds 10-year jail of Haji Salim
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft