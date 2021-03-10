Accused Adnan remanded

Amir Hamza Adnan, who allegedly killed a Malaysian university student by shoving him off the rooftop of a seven-storey building in the capital's Dhanmondi area, was placed on a two-day remand.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Nur passed the order on Tuesday after Kalabaghan Police Sub Inspector Thakur Das Malo, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, placed Adnan before the court with a five-day remand prayer. Former Dhaka Bar President Advocate Saidur Rahman Manik defended him in the court and prayed to the court to cancel the remand plea.

According to the case documents, Tajrin Mostafa Moumita, 19, used to live with her family at Kalabagan. She studied at the Malaysian Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU).





