Wednesday, 10 March, 2021, 5:37 PM
Cabinet okays Kurigram Agri Univ

Published : Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

The cabinet on Monday approved in principle the draft of Kurigram Agricultural University Bill, 2020 to develop agriculture in the northern districts through research.
 "It'll be a prototype of the existing agricultural universities," said the cabinet secretary, adding that now there are 153 universities - 48 public and 107 private -in the country.
With the latest one, the number of public universities will rise to 49. Apart from these, there are still 107 private universities in the country.
The approval came from the cabinet meeting held at the secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. She joined the meeting virtually from Ganabhaban.


