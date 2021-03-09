Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 March, 2021, 9:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19       Actor Shaheen Alam passes away       
Home Front Page

Covid’s impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

WASHINGTON, Mar 8: The outsized impact Covid-19 has had on women in some countries could result in an additional 10 million child marriages in this decade, according to a new analysis released Monday by UNICEF.
"School closures, economic stress, service disruptions,
pregnancy and parental deaths due to the pandemic are putting the most vulnerable girls at increased risk of child marriage," said a study titled "Covid-19: A threat to progress against child marriage."
That trend, if confirmed, would represent a serious retreat from recent years of progress against child marriage.
In the last 10 years, according to the study, the proportion of young women globally who were married as children had declined by 15 percent, from nearly one in four to one in five.
That progress "is now under threat," said the study, released on International Women's Day.
"Covid-19 has made an already difficult situation for millions of girls even worse," said UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore.
"Shuttered schools, isolation from friends and support networks, and rising poverty have added fuel to a fire the world was already struggling to put out."
Girls who marry in childhood, the study said, are more likely to experience domestic violence and less likely to remain in school. They face an increased risk of early and unplanned pregnancy, and maternal complications and mortality.
Isolation from family and friends can take "a heavy toll on their mental health."
Meantime, pandemic-related travel restrictions and physical distancing have made it harder for girls "to access the health care, social services and community support that protect them from child marriage, unwanted pregnancy and gender-based violence," while making it more likely that they drop out of school.
In addition, families facing economic hardship may seek to marry off their daughters to ease financial burdens.
The report estimates that 650 million girls and women alive today were married in childhood, about half of them in Bangladesh, Brazil, Ethiopia, India or Nigeria.
Fore called for countries to reopen schools, implement legal reforms, ensure access to health and social services while providing measures to protect families.
By doing so, she said, "we can significantly reduce a girl's risk of having her childhood stolen through child marriage."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three protesters killed as Myanmar workers go on strike
DRU members brought out a colourful procession from its office
Covid’s impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef
Money laundering case against two Faridpur brothers ready for trial
4 South Asian leaders to join celebrations
Khaleda may get  6 more months’ extension
ACC probe: Papul laundered money through 10 aides’ accounts
Covid-19 infections highest in 8 weeks


Latest News
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
International Women’s Day observed
Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks: CDC
Modi to inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ Tuesday
Mumta Hena steers Blue to Bangladesh Games Women’s Cricket final
US makes 'blunt' push for Afghan peace process
12 things we learned from Meghan's Oprah interview
Three protesters killed in Myanmar
Disclose the identity of the ‘dreadful force’: Quader to Fakhrul
Most Read News
Challenges of women’s education in Bangladesh
Covid-19 and gender inequality in labour force
Chattogram BCL infighting kills one
Actor Shahin Alam on life support
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
Detainee’s son dies hours after death of grandmother
Nine go to gallows for killing expatriate
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
ACC is powerful enough: Iqbal Mahmud
Dhaka seeks KSA investment in PPP projects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft