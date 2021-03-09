Money laundering case against two Faridpur brothers ready for trial

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Dhaka on Monday ordered to transfer the case against two Faridpur brothers filed over laundering of Tk 2,000 crore.

Metropolitan Magistrate Masud-ur-Rahman on Monday ordered the transfer of the case to Judge Court for starting the trial.

The Criminal Investigation Department on March 3 submitted charge sheet against ten people including Faridpur city unit Awami League's suspended general secretary Sajjad Hossain Barkat and his brother Imtiaz Hasan Rubel for laundering Tk 2,000 crore abroad.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Uttam Kumar Biswas, also the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case submitted the charge sheet against the 10 accused, including the two brothers, former minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain's brother Khandaker Mohtesam Hossain Babar and Mosharraf's assistant personal secretary and former convener of Faridpur district unit Juba League AHM Fuad, both have been shown absconding.

Other charge sheeted accused are Faridpur Town Awami League President Nazmul Islam Khadeker Levy, Ashiqur Rahman Farhan, Kamrul Hasan Devid, Ali Minar and Tariqul Islam Nasim.

Faridpur city unit Awami League's suspended general secretary Sajjad Hossain Barkat and his brother Imtiaz Hasan Rubel, backed by a number of influential figures of the district, have siphoned off Tk 2,525 crore abroad, according to the charge sheet.

Asked why the former minister's brother and his APS were not arrested, the ASP told the Daily Observer that routine drives were being carried out to arrest them.

Babar, vice-president of Faridpur district Awami League, is a fugitive accused, according to the charge sheet.

The probe also found that the brothers own 5,388 bighas of land valued over Tk 392.76 crore.

Earlier on February 25, the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court ordered the police to confiscate 5,706 bighas of land owned by Sajjad Hossain Barkat and Imtiaz Hasan Rubel.

Sajjad and Imtiaz earned Tk 2,535.11 crore beyond their known sources of income, investigators found.

Of the money, only Tk 9.75 crore was found in the bank accounts of the two brothers while the rest of the money - over Tk 2,525 crore - was laundered abroad.

The CID on June 26 in 2020 lodged the case with the Kafrul Police Station in the capital against Sajjad and his brother Imtiaz accusing them of money laundering.

The siblings were later arrested and reportedly confessed to the crime on July 24 in 2020 following an interrogation in police custody for three days.

On July 31, 2020, police also arrested Nazmul Islam Khandaker Levy and district Sramik League treasurer Billal Hossain at their residences in the district town in connection with the case.

On August 2 in 2020, police also arrested Awami Juba League Faridpur municipal unit general secretary Asibur Rahman Farhan at his house in the district town.

Sajjad's cousin and Faridpur town AL organising secretary, Jafar Iqbal Harun Mandal, arrested in another case on December 24 in 2020, in the district town, was also shown arrested in this case on December 30 in 2020.

The six people are among the 12 arrested so far in the case, court officials said, adding that two of them have been granted bail.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes, responding to a petition filed by Criminal Investigation Department investigators, passed the order and also asked the authorities to confiscate Tk 10 crore from 16 bank accounts and 55 vehicles, including buses, trucks, microbuses and private cars, of the siblings, the court's bench officer Julfiker Hossain said earlier.



