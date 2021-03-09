4 South Asian leaders to join celebrations

Top leaders of South Asia will visit Dhaka this month on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth centenary and golden jubilee of independence of Bangladesh.

Among them are President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari and President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said, "From March 17 to March 26, we are organising a large-scale event. Four top leaders of South Asia will come to Dhaka on the occasion."

Bilateral meetings will also be held during their visits, he added.

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will visit Dhaka on March 17-18, the President of Nepal on March 22-23 and the Prime Minister of India on March 26-27.

The schedule of the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka has not been finalized yet. However, it is expected that his visit to Dhaka may be from March 19 to 20.

Regarding the bilateral

meeting, he said the President of Nepal would have a meeting with President Abdul Hamid.

He also said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will have meetings with the President of the Maldives, prime ministers of India and Sri Lanka.

Due to the corona situation, Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebrations have been extended to December 16 this year.

"We hope that the video statements of Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be released sometime between March 17 and 26," a Foreign Ministry official said.

Besides, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Cambodian President Hun Sen, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Pope Francis, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, UAE's Prince Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and various leaders will speak or visit Dhaka for the celebration of Bangabandhu's birth centenary either during the programme or at different other times of the year.







