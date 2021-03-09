Covid-19 infections highest in 8 weeks

The country recorded 845 more cases of Covid 19 on Monday, the highest in eight weeks, taking the number of infections to 551,175.

The death toll climbed to 8,476 after 14 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am Monday, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, 1,117 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 504,120 with 91.46 per cent recovery rate, the release added.

As many as 16,958 samples were tested at 219 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,163,163 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 4.98 per cent of the total tests though the overall rate in the country till date was 13.24 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.54 per cent.

Among the deceased of Monday, 10 were men and four were women. Six of them died in Dhaka, eight in Chattogram divisions. All the deceased died at different hospitals.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims' shows that 6,407 of the total deceased were men and 2,069 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

Among the total 8,476 fatalities, 4,741 deaths occurred in Dhaka Division, 1,567 in Chattogram, Division, 481 in Rajshahi Division, 563 in Khulna Division, 254 in Barishal Division, 311 in Sylhet Division, 363 in Rangpur Division and 196 in Mymensingh Division.

However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.

Some 2,606,690 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 117,501,471 confirmed cases in 212 countries and territories, according to Worldometer, a reference website.







