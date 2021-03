Khaleda may get 6 more months’ extension

Money laundering case against two Faridpur brothers ready for trial

Covid’s impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef

DRU members brought out a colourful procession from its office

Three protesters killed as Myanmar workers go on strike

l 14 more die, total 8,476 l 845 newly infected, total 5,51,175 l Samples tested in 24 hours - 16,958 l 1,117 patients newly recovered l Infection rate 4.98pc l Recovery rate 91.46pc l Among the victims World l Total active cases - 117,509,784 l Total deaths - 2,606,789 l Recovery- 93,024,793

