Tuesday, 9 March, 2021, 9:25 AM
70,000 applications stuck in EC for correction to NIDs

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Mohammad Zakaria

About 70,000 applications submitted for corrections to national identity cards (NID) have remained stuck in the Election Commission (EC) for quite a long time.
Due to the negligence of 10 election officials, citizens are not getting the service properly. The service was made available through online on 26 April 2020, EC officials said.
About 69049 applications are still pending with the Election Commission. Now days, NID cards are mandatory for several important and relevant services.
Sources also said so far 10 regional officials of the EC had processed 21,426 applications under the 'C' category. Ten officers under this category have still 69,049 applications for correction.
The Election Commission formed a three-member inquiry committee to look into the matter and address irregularities in the NID wing, the officials also said.
A senior official of the NID wing, however, said those whose names and information are incorrectly spelt in the NID cards can apply for correction through online. They will get their cards back within a specified time.
According to EC sources, the No 2 forms of many voters who were registered in between 2008 and 2010 are not available online.
Most of those forms got lost as the NID wing had been shifted from the Islamic Foundation at Agargaon.
Election Commissioner Rafiqul Islam said several media reports have been published about the irregularities and corruption of the NID card related service.
"We have already formed a committee to investigate the irregularities and corruption of the NID wing. The committee has already submitted their probe report. We will
sit at a full commission meeting in this regard. Then the EC will take further steps for solving the problem," he added.


