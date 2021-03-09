30,000 FFs to get houses in Mujib Borsho

About 30,000 heroic freedom fighters will get houses on the occasion of Mujib Borsho and 50 years of independence.

They will be given the 'Bir Nibas' as a gift from the Prime Minister.

To this end, the Liberation War Affairs Ministry is undertaking a project called 'Building Housing for Indigent Freedom Fighters'.

The total cost of the project is estimated at Tk 4,122.98 crore.

The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting was held on November 15 last year after receiving the

project proposal. The Development Project Proposal (DPP) has been restructured by implementing the recommendations given at the meeting.

It will now be presented at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

If the ECNEC approves, the project will be implemented by the Liberation War Affairs Ministry from this year to 2023.

An official of the Ministry said, "If approved, it will be one of the projects of the Ministry of Liberation War."

Mamun-al-Rashid, a member of the planning commission, said, "If the project is implemented, widows and children of the country's indigent freedom fighters, martyred freedom fighters and late heroic freedom fighters will enjoy high social status."

On the occasion of Mujib Borsho and the golden jubilee of independence, the Prime Minister is constructing 30,000 Bir Nibas as a gift for their socio-economic development.

The heroic freedom fighters, the best people of the nation, risked their lives to liberate the country and jumped into the war of liberation. But many of the heroic freedom fighters could not get a taste of economic and social liberation till now.

The project titled 'Housing for Indigent Freedom Fighters' has been proposed as part of the government's multi-dimensional programme to improve the living standard of the heroic freedom fighters who participated in the liberation war.





