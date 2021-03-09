PM blasts BNP for remarks on March 7 speech

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday came down heavily on BNP leaders for their remarks that they did not get any message of independence from the historic March 7 speech.

PM Hasina said it is normal that they [BNP leaders] will not understand the essence of the historic speech as its [BNP] founder Ziaur Rahman killed many Bangalis in Chattogram on March 25 and 26 in 1971.

"The person, who started the massacre against people, who was going to release arms from the (Pakistani) Swat ship, killed the Father of the Nation, declared himself as the president of the country

through grabbing power by violating the Constitution, formed a political party… So, it's very normal that leaders of the party won't understand the language and essence of this speech. There's nothing to be surprised or to be discussed," she said.

The PM was addressing a discussion on the historic speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangladesh Awami League arranged the discussion at its central office in Dhaka's Bangabandhu Avenue.

Hasina, also the AL president, joined the event virtually from her official residence Gono Bhaban.

The prime minister said BNP leaders do not find any message of independence from the speech as they cannot yet forget their old habit of flattering Pakistanis.

"This why they (BNP leaders) are still searching for 'but' in the speech and don't get the message of independence. But those who had taken preparations (for the war) rightly understood it. The people of Bengal understood it and they took preparations accordingly," she said.

"Yes, BNP doesn't understand it. There is also a reason (behind it)," she said and then mentioned how Ziaur Rahman as a Pakistani army officer participated in genocide against Bangalis.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman issued the directive to take preparations for the war with whatever they had.

As per the directive of Father of the Nation, Sangram Parishad men and general people put barricades on the roads in Chattogram on March 25, 1971.

"Pakistani occupation forces fired shots at those who were putting barricades on roads in Chattogram on that day. Ziaur Rahman was among those who fired shots at people. Ziaur Rahman as a Pakistan Army officer shot to death many of those who were putting barricades on that day," she said.

"Not only that, Ziaur Rahman also carried out the killings for two days-March 25 and 26," she said adding that many freedom fighters of Chattogram know the facts.

Hasina said Ziaur Rahman was then going to release arms from the Swat ship (of Pakistan). But Sangram Parishad men and general people stopped him and caught him, she said.

AL senior leaders Obaidul Quader, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, among others, spoke at the discussion meeting.

Besides, former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University Prof Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique, AL central leaders Habibur Rahman Siraj, Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Sujit Roy Nandi and Prof Marina Jahan Kabita, AL's Dhaka South unit president Abu Ahmed Mannafi and its North unit president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman also spoke at the programme.

Earlier, the PM had unveiled the cover of a book, "Muktir Dak", on the historic March 7 speech.

Edited by Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique, the book was published by Yeasin Kabir Joy. -UNB





