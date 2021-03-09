Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 March, 2021, 9:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19       Actor Shaheen Alam passes away       
Home Miscellaneous

Thousands of women join Indian farmers' protests against new laws

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

NEW DELHI, Mar 8: Thousands of women joined protests by farmers on the outskirts of Delhi on Monday to mark International Women's Day, demanding the scrapping of new laws that open up agriculture produce markets to private buyers.
Since December, many farmers accompanied by their families have camped at three sites on the outskirts of the Indian capital to oppose the biggest farm reforms in decades, which they say hurt them.
Wearing bright yellow scarves representing the colour of mustard fields, the women took centrestage at one key site, chanting slogans, holding small marches, and making speeches through loudspeakers to target the laws. "This is an important day as it represents women's strength," said Veena, a 37-year-old from a farming family, who gave only one name in order to protect her identity.
"I believe if us women are united, then we can achieve our target much quicker," added Veena, who travelled from the northern state of Punjab to the sprawling Tikri protest spot.
More than 20,000 women gathered at the site near Delhi's border with the state of Haryana, police and event organisers said.
"This is a day that will be managed and controlled by women, the speakers will be women, there will be a lot of feminist perspectives brought in, and discussions on what these laws mean for women farmers," said farm activist Kavitha Kuruganti.
"It is one more occasion to showcase and highlight the contribution of women farmers both in agriculture in India as well as to this movement."
    -REUTERS
India says the reforms will bring private investment into a vast and antiquated farm sector, improve supply chains and cut colossal waste.
Faced with the protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government offered to suspend the laws for 18 months, but the farmers have refused to back down, demanding their repeal.
Agriculture accounts for nearly 15% of India's $2.9 trillion economy and employs about half its workforce.
Women farmers have as much at stake as men from the new laws, Kuruganti added.
"Markets that are distant as well as exploitative make single women farmers more vulnerable, and in any case a patriarchal society has discriminated and made them vulnerable."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thousands of women join Indian farmers' protests against new laws
Publication of photos of rape victims banned
Judge Court rejects Dr Sabrina's bail
‘Drug peddler’ held with 6kg cannabis in city
3rd Dash-8 aircraft ‘Shwetbalaka’ reaches Dhaka
Bangladesh elected Council member of Int'l Seabed Authority
Shiv Sena not to fight in West Bengal, will back Mamata
Jatiya Party Secretary General Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu


Latest News
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
International Women’s Day observed
Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks: CDC
Modi to inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ Tuesday
Mumta Hena steers Blue to Bangladesh Games Women’s Cricket final
US makes 'blunt' push for Afghan peace process
12 things we learned from Meghan's Oprah interview
Three protesters killed in Myanmar
Disclose the identity of the ‘dreadful force’: Quader to Fakhrul
Most Read News
Challenges of women’s education in Bangladesh
Covid-19 and gender inequality in labour force
Chattogram BCL infighting kills one
Actor Shahin Alam on life support
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
Detainee’s son dies hours after death of grandmother
Nine go to gallows for killing expatriate
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
ACC is powerful enough: Iqbal Mahmud
Dhaka seeks KSA investment in PPP projects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft