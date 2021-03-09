Publication of photos of rape victims banned

The High Court (HC) on Monday imposed a ban on publication of all kinds of photos and identification of rape and sexual harassment victims no matter if they are alive or dead in media.

In response to a writ petition filed by rights organization Justice Watch Foundation as public interest litigation, the HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice SM Maniruzzaman passed the order after hearing on it.

Lawyer Barrister Mahfuzur Rahman Milon filed the writ petition on behalf of the organization. The lawyer himself placed the argument in the court during the hearing.

Mahfuzur Rahman Milon told the journalist that there is a provision in the Women and Child Repression Prevention Act that prohibited publishing all kinds of photos and identifying rape and sexual harassment victims. But the provision of the law is being violated every day. Seeking implementation of the provision Justice Watch Foundation filed a writ with the HC recently.



