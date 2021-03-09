Video
Tuesday, 9 March, 2021
Judge Court rejects Dr Sabrina's bail

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Court Correspondent

The Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court on Monday rejected the bail prayer of   JKG Healthcare's Chairperson Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury in a case filed for forging Covid-19 certificates.
Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order, said Additional Public Prosecutor (PP) Taposh Kumar Paul.
 On August 20, last year a Dhaka court framed charges against eight people, including JKG Healthcare Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury and her husband Ariful Haque Chowdhury, in a case lodged over issuing fake Coronavirus test reports. The six other accused in the case are Abu Sayeed Chowdhury, Humayun Kabir Himu, Tanjila Patwari, Biplob Das, Shafikul Islam Romeo and Jebunnesa.
The Investigation Officer (IO) and DB Inspector Liakat Ali in the charge-sheet accused Sabrina and JKG CEO Ariful as the main culprits behind the scam and the others as their cohorts. One Kamal Hossain filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station on June 15 last year for issuing fake Covid-19 test reports.


