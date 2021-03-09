Juba League leader Nannu grabbed land, alleges Saudi expatriate

Saudi expatriate Md Mohsin has brought the allegation of land grabbing and attempt to murder against Sonargaon Upazila, Narayanganj, Juba League president Rafiqul Islam Nannu.

Md Mohsin made the allegation at a press conference at Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) on Sunday.

At the press conference Mohsin said, "With the whole income of expatriate life, he bought a total of 17.50 decimal land in Habibpur mouza of Mograpara area of Sonargaon upazila in SA 96,96,99 and 100 and RS 69,70 dags."

Mohsin also alleged, "When he started building a house on that land two years ago, Nannu demanded extortion money from him but Mohsin refuse to give any money."

Later, Nannu along with his associates stopped Mohsin's house construction and Nannu started building his own establishment on the land. Protesting that, Mohsin has filed a case at the court (Petition No. 624/19) on November 24, 2019.

Besides, "Sonargaon police inspector (operation) also issued a notice to maintain the status quo on the land" Mohsin mentioned at the press conference.

Rearding the allegation Rafiqul Islam Nannu told the Daily Observer that, "I don't know Mohsin and I have never met him before. Moreover, none of our family members have any property in Habibpur mouza of Mograpara area of Sonargaon upazila in SA 96,96,99 and 100 and RS 69,70 dags.".

He said that "Mohsin made the allegation after being persuaded by some of his rivals."

