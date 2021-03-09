Video
Tuesday, 9 March, 2021, 9:24 AM
Home City News

10 named for Independence Award 2021

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

The government has announced the names of nine dignitaries and an institution for the prestigious Independence Award (Swadhinata Padak, 2021) of the country this year.
After necessary scrutiny, the Cabinet Division on Sunday announced the names following the recommendation of the Cabinet Committee on National Awards.
This year, names of AKM Bazlur Rahman (late), renowned worker's leader Ahsan Ullah Master (late), freedom fighter Brigadier General Khurshid Uddin Ahmed (late) and former Awami League Presidium Member Akhteruzzaman Chowdhury Babu (late) were announced for the award as recognition for their contribution in the country's independence and liberation war.
Dr. Mrinmoy Guha Niyogi was selected for the award as recognition of his contribution in the science and technology sector, renowned poet Mohadev Saha in literature, Ataur Rahman and Gazi Mazharul Anwar in cultural sector and Prof Dr. M. Amzad Hossain in social service sector.
Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council (BARC) was nominated for the award as recognition for its contribution in social service.
The recipients of the award will receive a gold medal, a replica of the award, a certificate, and a sum of Tk five lakh.
According to tradition, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hand over the award to the recipients on March 25 at a programme.
Bangladesh honours individuals and institutions with the award every year ahead of Independence Day since 1977.


