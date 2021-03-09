MoFA releases video on Bangabandhu’s Historic March 7 Speech

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday released a video on the Historic 7th March Speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"The Public Diplomacy wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released the video," a Foreign Ministry release said on Sunday.

"The speech constitutes a faithful documentation of how the failure of post-colonial nation-states to develop inclusive, democratic society alienates their population belonging to different ethnic, cultural, linguistic or religious groups.

The speech was extempore and there was no written script. However, the speech survived in the audio as well as AV versions from now," the release said.

Bangabandhu delivered the Historic 7th March Speech in 1971, which provided the utmost inspiration to the Bengali people in their quest for freedom and emancipation.

The landmark speech also energized the entire nation and prepared the people for the Liberation War in 1971.

The release said the UN's educational, scientific and cultural agency, Unesco, included the speech in the Memory of the World International Register, a list of world's important documentary heritage, in 2017.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Embassy in Paris and Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to Unesco have unveiled a book titled, "The Historic 7th March Speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: A World Documentary Heritage.





