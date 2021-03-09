Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 March, 2021, 9:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19       Actor Shaheen Alam passes away       
Home City News

MoFA releases video on Bangabandhu’s Historic March 7 Speech

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday released a video on the Historic 7th March Speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
"The Public Diplomacy wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released the video," a Foreign Ministry release said on Sunday.
"The speech constitutes a faithful documentation of how the failure of post-colonial nation-states to develop inclusive, democratic society alienates their population belonging to different ethnic, cultural, linguistic or religious groups.
The speech was extempore and there was no written script. However, the speech survived in the audio as well as AV versions from now," the release said.
Bangabandhu delivered the Historic 7th March Speech in 1971, which provided the utmost inspiration to the Bengali people in their quest for freedom and emancipation.
The landmark speech also energized the entire nation and prepared the people for the Liberation War in 1971.
The release said the UN's educational, scientific and cultural agency, Unesco, included the speech in the Memory of the World International Register, a list of world's important documentary heritage, in 2017.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Embassy in Paris and Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to Unesco have unveiled a book titled, "The Historic 7th March Speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: A World Documentary Heritage.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juba League leader Nannu grabbed land, alleges Saudi expatriate
10 named for Independence Award 2021
MoFA releases video on Bangabandhu’s Historic March 7 Speech
DJ Neha’s bail rejected
DU admission seekers besiege VC office
Air Chief Marshall Masihuzzaman returns home from Sri Lanka
Int’l women’s Day in pictures
Tribute to Father of the Nation


Latest News
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
International Women’s Day observed
Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks: CDC
Modi to inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ Tuesday
Mumta Hena steers Blue to Bangladesh Games Women’s Cricket final
US makes 'blunt' push for Afghan peace process
12 things we learned from Meghan's Oprah interview
Three protesters killed in Myanmar
Disclose the identity of the ‘dreadful force’: Quader to Fakhrul
Most Read News
Challenges of women’s education in Bangladesh
Covid-19 and gender inequality in labour force
Chattogram BCL infighting kills one
Actor Shahin Alam on life support
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
Detainee’s son dies hours after death of grandmother
Nine go to gallows for killing expatriate
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
ACC is powerful enough: Iqbal Mahmud
Dhaka seeks KSA investment in PPP projects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft