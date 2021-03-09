DJ Neha’s bail rejected

A Dhaka court rejected the bail prayer of Farzana Zaman Neha alias DJ Neha in a case of rape and death of a ULAB university student in the capital.

Metropolitan Magistrate Deb Das Chandra Adhikari passed the order on Sunday.

According to the case documents, a ULAB student Mortuja on January 28 took the victim to Bamboo Shoot Restaurant in Uttara Sector-3, where Neha and their friends were present and they consumed excessive alcohol.

At one stage, the victim fell sick and Mortuja took her to their friend Tasfir's house. There Mortuja allegedly raped her. The next day, they took her to Ibn Sina Hospital and later to Anwar Khan Modern Hospital, where she died two days later.







