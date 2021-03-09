Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 March, 2021, 9:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19       Actor Shaheen Alam passes away       
Home City News

DU admission seekers besiege VC office

Demand reinstatement of previous GPA system

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
DU Correspondent

Dhaka University (DU) admission seekers of 2020-21 academic year on Monday besieged Vice-Chancellor (VC) office of the university, demanding reinstatement of previous GPA requirement at the university's entry test.
In accordance with the decision of DU admission committee, in the academic year 2020-21, applicants for DU A unit should have a total GPA in SSC and HSC jointly 8 and a half, B and C unit examinee should have 8.
On the other hand, in the last academic year of 2019-20, the applicants of science students under A unit needed a GPA of 8 in SSC and HSC jointly, for humanities students under B unit and business studies students under C unit were required the minimum is 7 and 7.5 respectively.
Around hundreds students from different colleges and cities joined the movement which was take place at 11:00am on Monday,demanding to hold previous year's GPA requirement.
Leaders and activists of several left-leaning platforms expressed solidarity with the protesters.
While addressing the protest, Biplobi Chhatra Maitri central president Iqbal Kabir said the decision taken by the university authority is inhuman and completely frustrating.
We some progressive students organizations leader including 3 representatives from students discussed with the VC about the matter. We expressed our concern but no fruitful results came out, he added.
A student named Shahadat Hossain of Chittagong City College hailing from Chittagong told the Daily Observer that they want to prove their talent through examinations. He said, GPA cannot be a standard of one's talent.
Due to Covid-19, we were not evaluated accurately in the HSC results. Even though it worsened our results, DU authority increased minimum GPA eligibility, he added.
After a while they postponed the siege programme and left the place at around 2:30pm saying next programme will be announced later.
While contacted DU VC Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman said he has no comments.
Prof Dr Akhtaruzzaman on Monday inaugurated online admission procedure in the central admission office of the university at 5:00pm.
The admission process began on March 8 at 4pm and will continue till March 31. The deadline for depositing application fee is midnight (11:59) on April 1.
The admission test fee for a single unit is fixed at Tk 650 including bank service charge and online admission fee.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Juba League leader Nannu grabbed land, alleges Saudi expatriate
10 named for Independence Award 2021
MoFA releases video on Bangabandhu’s Historic March 7 Speech
DJ Neha’s bail rejected
DU admission seekers besiege VC office
Air Chief Marshall Masihuzzaman returns home from Sri Lanka
Int’l women’s Day in pictures
Tribute to Father of the Nation


Latest News
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
International Women’s Day observed
Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks: CDC
Modi to inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ Tuesday
Mumta Hena steers Blue to Bangladesh Games Women’s Cricket final
US makes 'blunt' push for Afghan peace process
12 things we learned from Meghan's Oprah interview
Three protesters killed in Myanmar
Disclose the identity of the ‘dreadful force’: Quader to Fakhrul
Most Read News
Challenges of women’s education in Bangladesh
Covid-19 and gender inequality in labour force
Chattogram BCL infighting kills one
Actor Shahin Alam on life support
Actor Shaheen Alam passes away
Detainee’s son dies hours after death of grandmother
Nine go to gallows for killing expatriate
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19
ACC is powerful enough: Iqbal Mahmud
Dhaka seeks KSA investment in PPP projects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft