DU admission seekers besiege VC office

Dhaka University (DU) admission seekers of 2020-21 academic year on Monday besieged Vice-Chancellor (VC) office of the university, demanding reinstatement of previous GPA requirement at the university's entry test.

In accordance with the decision of DU admission committee, in the academic year 2020-21, applicants for DU A unit should have a total GPA in SSC and HSC jointly 8 and a half, B and C unit examinee should have 8.

On the other hand, in the last academic year of 2019-20, the applicants of science students under A unit needed a GPA of 8 in SSC and HSC jointly, for humanities students under B unit and business studies students under C unit were required the minimum is 7 and 7.5 respectively.

Around hundreds students from different colleges and cities joined the movement which was take place at 11:00am on Monday,demanding to hold previous year's GPA requirement.

Leaders and activists of several left-leaning platforms expressed solidarity with the protesters.

While addressing the protest, Biplobi Chhatra Maitri central president Iqbal Kabir said the decision taken by the university authority is inhuman and completely frustrating.

We some progressive students organizations leader including 3 representatives from students discussed with the VC about the matter. We expressed our concern but no fruitful results came out, he added.

A student named Shahadat Hossain of Chittagong City College hailing from Chittagong told the Daily Observer that they want to prove their talent through examinations. He said, GPA cannot be a standard of one's talent.

Due to Covid-19, we were not evaluated accurately in the HSC results. Even though it worsened our results, DU authority increased minimum GPA eligibility, he added.

After a while they postponed the siege programme and left the place at around 2:30pm saying next programme will be announced later.

While contacted DU VC Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman said he has no comments.

Prof Dr Akhtaruzzaman on Monday inaugurated online admission procedure in the central admission office of the university at 5:00pm.

The admission process began on March 8 at 4pm and will continue till March 31. The deadline for depositing application fee is midnight (11:59) on April 1.

The admission test fee for a single unit is fixed at Tk 650 including bank service charge and online admission fee.









