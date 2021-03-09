Video
Home City News

Air Chief Marshall Masihuzzaman returns home from Sri Lanka

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at the latter's residence (Temple Trees) on Friday. photo : ISPR

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at the latter's residence (Temple Trees) on Friday. photo : ISPR

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, returned  home  from  Sri  Lanka on  Monday  by  a  C-130J  aircraft  of  Bangladesh Air Force.
During his visit to Sri Lanka, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force participated in various events to mark the 70th Anniversary of the Sri  Lanka  Air  Force.  As  a  part  of  the  visit,  he  took  part  in  a  Colour  Award Ceremony  at  the  Sri  Lanka  Air  Force  Base Katunayake.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was present at the ceremony as Chief Guest.  During his stay in Sri Lanka, Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman presented  books  titled  'Unfinished  Memories'  written  by  Father  of  the  Nation  Bangabandhu  Sheikh  Mujibur Rahman  to  the PrimeMinister  of  Sri  Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa, Secretary, Ministry of Defence of Sri Lanka General  GDH Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) and Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force Air Marshal SK Pathirana.
As a part of the visit,  Chief  of  Air  Staff  of  Bangladesh  Air  Force  made  a courtesy  call  on  the  Prime  Minister  of  Sri   Lanka,Commander,Pacific Air Forces General Kenneth S Wilsbachand Secretary, Ministry of Defence of Sri Lanka and exchanged greetings. He  also  called  on Commander  of  the  Sri  Lanka  Air  Force at  the  Sri  Lanka  Air  Force Headquarters and exchanged views on different issues of bilateral interests. On his arrival at Sri Lanka Air Force Headquarters, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force was received with a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent. He inspected the guard and took salute.
Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force witnessed Air Show  on  the  occasion  of  the  70th  Anniversary  of the  Sri  Lanka  Air  Force  and  exchanged  views  on  professional matters  with  the  Air  Chiefs  of  the  participating  countries.  During  his  stay  in  Sri  Lanka,  Chief  of  Air  Staff  of Bangladesh Air Force visited important military and civil installations including the Sri Lanka Air Force Academy.
The visit of the Chief of Air Staff will play a vital role for strengthening the existing cordial relationship with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and expand the scope of mutual cooperation in the professional sectors. Besides, the friendly  relationship  between  the  Air  Forces  of  both  countries  will  be  further  strengthened  and  there  will  be  an opportunity to exchange views on professional matters with the representatives of the participating countries.





