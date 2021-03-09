Air Chief Marshall Masihuzzaman returns home from Sri Lanka



Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at the latter's residence (Temple Trees) on Friday. photo : ISPR

During his visit to Sri Lanka, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force participated in various events to mark the 70th Anniversary of the Sri Lanka Air Force. As a part of the visit, he took part in a Colour Award Ceremony at the Sri Lanka Air Force Base Katunayake.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was present at the ceremony as Chief Guest. During his stay in Sri Lanka, Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman presented books titled 'Unfinished Memories' written by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the PrimeMinister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa, Secretary, Ministry of Defence of Sri Lanka General GDH Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) and Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force Air Marshal SK Pathirana.

As a part of the visit, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force made a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka,Commander,Pacific Air Forces General Kenneth S Wilsbachand Secretary, Ministry of Defence of Sri Lanka and exchanged greetings. He also called on Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force at the Sri Lanka Air Force Headquarters and exchanged views on different issues of bilateral interests. On his arrival at Sri Lanka Air Force Headquarters, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force was received with a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent. He inspected the guard and took salute.

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force witnessed Air Show on the occasion of the 70th Anniversary of the Sri Lanka Air Force and exchanged views on professional matters with the Air Chiefs of the participating countries. During his stay in Sri Lanka, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force visited important military and civil installations including the Sri Lanka Air Force Academy.

The visit of the Chief of Air Staff will play a vital role for strengthening the existing cordial relationship with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and expand the scope of mutual cooperation in the professional sectors. Besides, the friendly relationship between the Air Forces of both countries will be further strengthened and there will be an opportunity to exchange views on professional matters with the representatives of the participating countries.







Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, returned home from Sri Lanka on Monday by a C-130J aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force.During his visit to Sri Lanka, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force participated in various events to mark the 70th Anniversary of the Sri Lanka Air Force. As a part of the visit, he took part in a Colour Award Ceremony at the Sri Lanka Air Force Base Katunayake.Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was present at the ceremony as Chief Guest. During his stay in Sri Lanka, Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman presented books titled 'Unfinished Memories' written by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the PrimeMinister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa, Secretary, Ministry of Defence of Sri Lanka General GDH Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) and Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force Air Marshal SK Pathirana.As a part of the visit, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force made a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka,Commander,Pacific Air Forces General Kenneth S Wilsbachand Secretary, Ministry of Defence of Sri Lanka and exchanged greetings. He also called on Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force at the Sri Lanka Air Force Headquarters and exchanged views on different issues of bilateral interests. On his arrival at Sri Lanka Air Force Headquarters, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force was received with a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent. He inspected the guard and took salute.Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force witnessed Air Show on the occasion of the 70th Anniversary of the Sri Lanka Air Force and exchanged views on professional matters with the Air Chiefs of the participating countries. During his stay in Sri Lanka, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force visited important military and civil installations including the Sri Lanka Air Force Academy.The visit of the Chief of Air Staff will play a vital role for strengthening the existing cordial relationship with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and expand the scope of mutual cooperation in the professional sectors. Besides, the friendly relationship between the Air Forces of both countries will be further strengthened and there will be an opportunity to exchange views on professional matters with the representatives of the participating countries.