Tuesday, 9 March, 2021, 9:24 AM
Home Editorial

PPP: A potential sector for cooperation between Bangladesh and KSA

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Bangladesh state minister for foreign affairs and his Saudi counterpart has participated in a bilateral meeting held in Riyadh on Sunday. The Bangladesh minister urged Saudi Arabia to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) of Bangladesh and relevant Saudi authority. Moreover, Bangladesh expected that the MoU would be designed in a way, so that it enables Saudi investors to invest in Bangladesh. Hopefully, Saudi state minister responded positively by stressing on potential Saudi investors to invest in a vibrant economy like Bangladesh. The Saudi official also desired that the two countries will soon sort out the MoU issue regarding Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

Needs be mentioned, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is one of Bangladesh's longstanding development partners. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1975, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia have been maintaining cordial and closer bonds of friendship characterized by mutual understanding and deep fraternity.

The oil rich kingdom yet remains the largest and most valued destination for Bangladesh expatriate workers, who contribute significantly to the national development of both countries. Additionally, Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) is an important development partner which has been providing economic assistance to Bangladesh since 1975.

In recent years, the relation between the countries has reached to a new height. KSA previously recognised Bangladesh as a "true Asian tiger". On 7 March 2019 Saudi Arabia sent a nine-man delegation to Bangladesh in order to establish closer economic relations between the two countries.

At that time both sides outlined their vision regarding bilateral economic ties over the next two decades. Under this visionary scheme, the recently held bilateral meeting to further enhance economic relations with Bangladesh is crucial.

Now, it is Bangladesh authorities' responsibility to ensure investment friendly environment, so that potential Saudi investors are interested to invest in Bangladesh in different sectors like, infrastructure, irrigation, rural electrification, fertilizer, health and energy etc. In order to make easy the investment process, regular business-to-business dialogue between the two parties is a must. Government-to-government, company-to-company dialogues will explore bilateral trade and investment opportunities in Bangladesh.

Traditionally, Bangladesh provides Saudi Arabia with a substantial workforce. Now it is time to diversify the sector of economic cooperation. Hence, Bangladesh seeks to develop export markets in Saudi Arabia. We hope that a MoU will be signed between the two countries regarding PPP, soon. For its part, Bangladesh would develop a new partnership with the wealthy regional heavyweight KSA.



