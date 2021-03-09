Video
Syria's President Assad, his wife test positive for COVID-19       Actor Shaheen Alam passes away       
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Job-oriented and tech-based technical education

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Dear Sir
On the concluding day of the five-day meeting of the Committee for Development Policy held at the UN headquarters in New York, it was recommended to leave the LDC at noon on Friday and enter Bangladesh as a developing country. Bangladesh will be finally recognized as a middle-income country in the 2024 UN General Assembly session.

With small size and a large population, Bangladesh has not yet recovered from the scourge of unemployment. Although various programs have been taken at different times to alleviate unemployment, they are not being implemented properly due to a lack of limited resources and skills. If we can move the large population of about 49 per cent of the young generation towards technical and technological education, then we will be able to transform this large population into human resources. In order to so the authorities responsible should take a long term programme and provide coursed on technical education.

In order to eliminate our unemployment problem and continue our long-term development process in the future, the government must put more emphasis on work-oriented technology.

Md Shimul Raihan
Juranpur Adarsha University College, Comilla



