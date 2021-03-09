Role of child immunization and BCG vaccination on C-19 infection

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has significantly affected many countries of the world. The new coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19 was first identified in Wuhan, People's Republic of China (PRC), in December 2019. Unlike the other outbreaks of diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Ebola virus disease (EVD), COVID-19 has spread overwhelmingly at a rapid pace in most of the developed economies, exerting pressure on aggregate demand of goods and services--resulting in unprecedented fall in revenue, employment and profits in various sectors. Likewise, the supply chains in many industries have been disrupted and public health has been affected at a large extent.



The spread of COVID-19 has worsened the overall situation as it entered phases of community transmission in March 2020, affecting a growing number of countries around the world. That time the World Health Organisation (WHO) unequivocally labelled the spread of the disease as a pandemic. As of today, more than 110 million people have been infected by the disease with 2.4 million deaths recorded worldwide.



Meanwhile, several vaccines including moderna, pfyzer, oxford- astrazeneca have been invented and these vaccines are now being widely dispersed in various countries to ensure an effective protection against infections and transmissions. It is now quite evident that the two most effective ways to control this pandemic is to implement strict lockdown and vaccinate the wider communities. These preventive measures remain inevitable in view of lack of a near-absolute efficacy of the treatments that are often rendered for virus infected disease with high degree of morbidity.



An interesting and important dimension of the COVID-19 pandemic has been observed: countries from the developed world have experienced devastating circumstances in terms of new infections of the disease and number of overall fatalities. While measures such as lockdowns have been proven effective due to the generally law-abiding, educated and responsible citizens of the developed nations, such measures could not be implemented without taking into account the associated economic costs.

However, it is well acknowledged now that the pace and timing of the waves of the new infections as well as mortality rates have varied notably within the developed nations, regardless of their resemblances in terms of income, literacy rates, quality of life and other development indicators. This ignited the need to delve into the inherent mysteries as to what these differences may have ideally been sourced from.



In view of the concern mentioned above, a study has been conducted on the member countries of Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which represents the developed marker economies. A cross section data of 37 OECD countries has been used, primarily collected from OECD online database, Oxford University online database and database of global BCG vaccination policies and practices.



In this study, researchers wanted to specifically identify the key factors that could be responsible for the observed differences in the COVID infection and death rates across various OECD economies. In addition to the standard stringency measures that represent imposition of strict lockdown and other restrictions. Researchers also employed a number of variables representing health care facilities, health related pre-existing conditions such as asthma, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, and hypertension that are most likely to raise severity of the adverse impact on health of the COVID-19 infected patients.



To be precise, the impact of factors such as diabetic prevalence, stringency index, number of physicians in each country: population, per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) proportion of senior citizens have been considered. And a set of additional variables indicating immunity built up health programs such as length of BCG vaccination introduction in each country and Influenza vaccination rate investigated.



The study was conducted in the first two quarters of 2020 when the cross-country differences in terms of infection rates and total mortality among the OECD countries were considerably noticeable. Total Mortality Rate (TMR) was measured as the number of confirmed deaths in the first and second quarters of 2020 due to novel corona virus (COVID-19) per hundred thousand people. The BCG vaccination was used as a special variable of interest, measured as the number of years elapsed since the introduction of the BCG vaccine in each country.



The analysis revealed significant effect of BCG vaccination age, number of physicians and stringency measures on the country specific Total mixed ration (TMR). The effect to the higher magnitude of stringency measures (lockdowns, social distancing, and other restrictive regulations) were positive, which indicated higher mortality with more stringent measures. We note that this anomaly is due to the fact that the true effect of the stringency measures is reflected on the number of new cases, and that high mortality countries tended to adopt stricter measures with lag effects.



Of particular interest was the effect of the BCG vaccination on the TMR of various countries. It is founded that a negative and significant effect of the BCG vaccination factor on the country specific TMR. Implicit in this finding is the fact that earlier is the time of introduction of BCG vaccination in a country, the lower is the mortality rate in that country. Indeed, it is found that 1 per cent increase in BCG vaccination age tends to reduce TMR by 29 per cent. The result answers a basic question of whether traditionally built-up immunity, through specific vaccination programs does matter.



As apparent, given the widespread adoption of the BCG vaccines by the developing economies, the results also serve to provide evidence, at least partially, as to why the adverse impacts such as mortality rates due to the pandemic in the developing world have been less pronounced. Such inferences are further supported with additional results that reveal higher child immunization rates cause lower infection rates and vice versa.



As it happens, inferences seem to buttress the myth and maxim hovering around immunity build-up with vaccine and through developing hard immunity, aligned with prevention better than cure philosophies. Also, Bangladesh's own experience of relatively lower infections and mortality rate appear to be self-explanatory within the broad spectrum of the insights highlighted above.

Dr IKM Mokhtarul Wadud, Senior Lecturer, Department of Economics, Deakin University, Australia &

Md Tanjil Hossain, Associate Professor of Economics, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Trishal, Mymensingh







