

Khashoggi’s assassination and future of the Saudi prince



Analysts say the Saudi prince may not be convicted of killing Khashoggi now, but no one is sure it will happen in the near future. No one could have imagined that the US government could publish such a report against him.



Now the Saudi prince has to carry the charge of murder on his head. As a result, his public support at home and abroad will continue to decline drastically. Although he was condemned all over the world, he was popular among a part of his own country. After the release of the report of Khashogi's murder, it will also decrease rapidly. Saudi Arabia's economy is having a difficult time as global oil demand and prices continue to fall.



Saudi Arabia is dependent on oil sales revenues. In this situation, Prince Mohammad bin Salman is desperately trying to get foreign investment. But after the report of Khashoghi's murder, his attempt will be severely hampered. The big businessmen will not be interested in investing in the country of a restless ruler with a murderous character. This will cause bloodshed in the Saudi economy in the long run.



Analysts believe the report will have far-reaching regional and international implications. Regionally, Saudi Arabia's rivals Turkey and Iran will be in an advantageous position. In particular, Turkey's years-long effort to lead the Muslim world will take off. On the other hand, Iran will also be strong in this matter.



The United States has made it clear that Washington will not allow the Saudi government to interfere in its efforts to return to a nuclear deal with Iran. If it can return to the nuclear deal, Iran will be able to compete with Saudi Arabia.



Saudi Arabia was already under a lot of pressure over the Saudi aggression in Yemen. US President Joe Biden has pressured Saudi Arabia to end its aggression in Yemen and limit arms sales. Now the report of Khashoghi's murder will emerge as a blow to Yuvraj. Salman, who is also in charge of the Saudi Defense Ministry, will soon be forced to stop the Saudi aggression in Yemen. Iran's influence will continue to grow as Saudi Arabia moves away from neighbouring Yemen. This will further corner Saudi Arabia.



Saudi Arabia's image in the Muslim world will be shattered after the report of Khashoggi's assassination. Muslims around the world will not consider an accused murderer as the leader of the Islamic world. However, with the dominance of brutal dictators like the Saudi prince in Muslim countries, the prince may not have to face many questions now. Even then, he will be hated by the people.



Saudi Arabia has sparked outrage among Muslims around the world in recent years. At one time, Saudi Arabia stood by the Muslim world's political and humanitarian crisis, but that changed when the prince became the de facto ruler of the country. Far from standing by the crisis in the Muslim world, he has created many crises himself. Mohammed bin Salman was the mastermind of various crises, including the invasion of Yemen and the blockade of Qatar.



The Saudi prince has also been instrumental in bringing dictators to power and aiding countries in the Muslim world to stem the rise of political Islam. The Saudi prince was instrumental in hastily establishing diplomatic relations between Zionist Israel and several Muslim countries. Through this, he has stabbed the oppressed Palestinians in their desire for independence.



Prince Salman took a stand against influential leaders in the Muslim world, such as Turkish President RecepTayyip Erdogan and Imran Khan. He became friends with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been accused of persecuting Muslims. He was also close to another Islamophobic leader, Donald Trump, the Egyptian dictator Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, and Zayed al-Nahyan, another oppressive ruler in the United Arab Emirates.



It is doubtful how much protection these rulers can give to the Saudi prince in the changed global situation. Saudi Arabia's long-running game of bringing Libyan dictator Khalifa Haftar to power is also expected to come to an end. The Saudi aggression in Yemen is expected to end soon after reports of Khashoggi's assassination.



The question is whether the Saudi prince will have to face trial for killing Khashoggi. President Biden has vowed to take a tougher stance against the prince, but the US government has imposed sanctions on 76 Saudis since the report was released. It's definitely frustrating. Biden's administration has been sharply criticized for taking a lenient stance against Yuvraj. Many lawmakers in the country have also demanded that Salman, be made to stand on the fence.



An influential Democrat in the US House of Representatives and the Obama administration's assistant secretary of state for human rights said, Yuvraj should be given a visa ban. A resolution has been passed in the US Congress demanding justice for those involved in Khashoggi's murder.



Influential Democrat leader and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that, after the release of the Khashoggi's assassination report, the US government's relationship with Saudi Arabia must be re-evaluated. Those involved in Khashoghi's murder should be banned. "Saudi Arabia should know that the world is watching what they are doing and that we will bring them to justice," he said.



Influential Democrat leader and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, said it was "disappointing" that Yuvraj had not been severely punished. He says the U.S. government has now officially acknowledged that the Saudi prince is an alleged killer who brutally murdered an American resident and journalist. Now the Biden administration should directly punish Yuvraj for killing Khashoggi.



Everyone knows that the hero of today's game of geopolitics can become a villain tomorrow. This is what happened to the Saudi prince. A few days ago he had a lot of power and now he is accused of murder.



In the game of geopolitics he may soon be a fugitive accused, may be convicted. Omar al-Bashir, Sudan's three-decade-old dictator, is now facing trial in an international court. Who can guarantee that Yuvraj will not have such consequences for killing Khashoggi or genocide in Yemen?

The writer is a student of

Rajshahi University





