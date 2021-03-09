Video
Home Countryside

Gas cylinder blast: 3 of a family injured in Feni

Published : Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

FENI, Mar 8: Three members of a family sustained burn injuries from a gas cylinder blast at a six-storey building in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The incident took place on the fourth floor of Shafique Bhaban in Ward No. 16 under Feni Municipality at around 11pm, In-Charge of Feni Town Police Outpost Sudwip Chandra Roy confirmed.
The injured are Meherunnesa Mithi, 32, and her two daughters Hafsa Islam, 16, and Farha Islam, 18.



