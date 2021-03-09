Man chops wife’s body into seven pieces in Gazipur

GAZIPUR, Mar 8: Police have detained a man who reportedly chopped his wife's body into seven pieces after her suicide.

The incident took place in Monipur area of Sadar Upazila in the district on Thursday.

Joydevpur Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Rakibul Islam said Rehana Akhter committed suicide inside the toilet of her house following a quarrel with his husband Jewel Ahmed. After the death, Jewel chopped his wife's body into seven pieces, fearing the exposure of the death news.

Later, he hid the body parts in three places nearby his rented house after packing them in sacks.

Inspector Najmul Huda said locals informed police about the incident.

"Obtaining information given by Jewel, we conduct a search nearby his house and recovered the body parts," he said.

Police have detained Jewel on Sunday in this connection, the official added.







