4 killed in road mishaps in four districts

Four people were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Pirojpur, Mymensingh, Noakhali and Khagrachhari, in three days.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A young man was killed in a road accident in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mubin Raj Badhan, 25, was the son of Mujibur Hawlader of Ikri Village in the upazila. He was a masters' student at a college in Dhaka.

Local sources said a goods-laden truck hit a dead tree in Registry Office area on the Bhandaria-Kathalia Road at around 10am. Later, the tree fell on Mubin while he was talking with a friend standing there, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A man was killed in a road accident in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Qadir, 55, son of Md Abdul, a resident of Atharodana Village under Zosora Union in the upazila.

Local sources said two CNG-run auto-rickshaws were collided head-on in Varoil area on the Gafargaon-Bhaluka Road in the afternoon, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Sahabul Alam confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A young man was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Noakhali Municipality area on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Parvez Hossain, 21, son of Ala Uddin, a resident of Rajarampur Village under Barjar Union in Sonaimuri Upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandraganj Highway PS Jobairul Haque said two CNG-run auto-rickshaws were collided head-on in Noakhali Municipality Gate area at around 8pm, which left Parvez dead on the spot and four other passengers seriously injured.

The injured were taken to Noakhali General Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the OC added.

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: A labourer was killed in a road accident in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Mannan, 25, son of Lalu Mia of Dakshin Milonpur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a tractor (locally known as mahindra) turned turtle after losing its control over the steering in Laxmichhari area under Babuchhara Union at around 11:45am, which left Abdul Manna dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Dighinala PS OC Uttam Chandra Dev confirmed the incident.





