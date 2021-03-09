One more dies of corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Mar 8: One more person died of coronavirus in the division on Saturday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 399 here.

Meanwhile, some 10 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 25,717 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Sunday noon.

He said the highest 253 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 55 died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 26 in Naogaon, 12 in Natore, 10 in Joypurhat, 18 in Sirajganj and 11 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 24,341 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 2,998 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.







